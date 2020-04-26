Temple linebacker Sam Franklin will be well acquainted with his new coaching staff as he tries to earn an NFL roster spot.
Franklin, who was Temple’s third-leading tackler this past season with 68, including 7½ for losses, will attempt to make the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
He will be joining a staff headed by Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was Temple’s head coach from 2013-16. Several of Rhule’s former Temple assistants are also on his staff with Carolina.
“It feels good and it is another opportunity to go with the coach who recruited me to college and I can’t wait,” Franklin said Sunday by phone.
Franklin played as a freshman for Rhule in 2016 and appeared in 14 games as a reserve. During his career, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Franklin appeared in 53 games, making 31 starts.
“While I am happy for this chance, the real goal is to make the 53-man roster,” said Franklin, who earned his degree in adult and organizational development.
Temple guard Jovahn Fair said he plans to sign a free-agent contract with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
A graduate student who is close to earning his master’s degree, Fair was a two-time second-team all-American Athletic Conference selection.
“There were a couple of teams interested in me, but I thought the Chiefs were the best fit for me,” Fair said by phone.
Late Saturday, Temple receiver Isaiah Wright came to agreement with the Washington Redskins and defensive end Dana Levine with the New York Giants.
This came after Temple set a school record by having four players selected in the NFL draft. Center Matt Hennessy went in the third round to the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Harrison Hand was a fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles chose linebacker Shaun Bradley in the sixth round and fellow linebacker Chapelle Russell was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round.