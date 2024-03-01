Perennial Top 25 ranked Oklahoma highlights Temple’s 12-game football schedule for 2024

Judging by the release of its upcoming 2024 regular season schedule, Temple football is out to test its strength — and perhaps its resiliency.

On Thursday, the Owls released its full 12-game schedule, one highlighted by three teams coming off bowl game appearances: Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Utah State. Temple is coming off a 3-9 season and is looking to find continuity this season following the loss of key seniors and its sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner, who left via the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason.

Temple’s season-opening contest on Aug. 31 in Norman against Oklahoma marks the beginning of three non-conference matchups over the next three seasons between the two programs. Oklahoma was the No. 15 ranked team on the AP Top 25 poll at the end of last season, coming off a loss to then-No. 14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

The Owls matchup against Coastal Carolina (Sept. 14) and Utah State (Sept. 21) at Lincoln Financial Field. Both games will mark the first in program history against either school.

Advertisement

Sprinkled between the non-conference games are two matchups with the military academies. The Owls travel to Annapolis to play Navy (Sept. 7), Temple’s only conference win in 2023, and then later that month to host conference newcomer Army (Sept. 26) at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls wrap up their non-conference slate with a matchup against former American Athletic Conference opponent Connecticut (Oct. 5).

Also in October, the Owls play two games in four weeks with Tulsa (Oct. 19) and East Carolina (Oct. 26) sandwiched in between a pair of bye weeks.

November then rounds out the Owls’ schedule with two home matchups against another first meeting all-time against conference newcomer Florida Atlantic (Nov. 16), and North Texas (Nov. 30) both at home. Then its road dates with Texas-San Antonio (Nov. 23) and Tulane (Nov. 9).

» READ MORE: Temple QB recruit Chris Dietrich: Recommitting to the Owls shows he’s in ‘the right spot’