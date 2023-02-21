Temple football schedule released with Rutgers and Miami as the Power 5 matchups in 2023

The American Athletic Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday, providing Temple with new foes in its first season of realignment after losing Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the Big 12.

Temple’s season begins Sept. 2 at home against Akron. As former conference rivals, this will be the 23rd time that these two will play the Zips looking to end a six-game losing streak against the Owls. The last contest between the two resulted in a 45-24 Temple victory at Akron.

For the third consecutive season, Temple will also play Rutgers in the non-conference portion of its season. Rutgers has won the last two meetings — one at SHI Stadium and one at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple will also play Miami (Fla.) as part of a non-conference schedule that features three of the Owls’ former conference rivals.

On Sept. 16, Temple will host Football Championship Subdivision opponent Norfolk State for the first ever matchup between the two programs. The Spartans will be Temple’s first meeting against an HBCU since 2014′s 59-0 win against Delaware State.

In conference play, Temple is scheduled to play five returning members of the AAC: Tulsa, Southern Methodist, Memphis, Navy and South Florida. The Owls lost to Tulsa, Memphis and Navy in 2022 while defeating USF in the Bulls’ last game before firing head coach Jeff Scott.

Two of those games are scheduled for primetime with Tulsa being scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, and SMU being scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20.

Temple’s regular season finale against Memphis could be flexed to Nov. 24.

Texas-San Antonio, North Texas and Alabama-Birmingham round out Temple’s schedule as new members of the American Athletic Conference, with all three being first-time matchups for the Owls. UTSA has been ranked in the AP Top 25 and has won the Conference USA championship in each of the last two seasons, defeating North Texas in the 2022 championship game.

Just like in 2022, Temple will play seven home games and just five away games in Stan Drayton’s second season as head coach.

2023 Temple football schedule

Times, TV to be announced

Sept. 2: vs Akron

Sept. 9: at Rutgers

Sept. 16: vs Norfolk St

Sept. 23: vs Miami(Fla.)

Sept. 28: at Tulsa

Oct. 7: vs. Texas-San Antonio

Oct. 14: at North Texas

Oct. 20: vs. Southern Methodist University

Nov. 4: vs. Navy

Nov. 11: at South Florida

Nov. 18: at Ala.-Birmingham

Nov. 24 or 25: vs. Memphis