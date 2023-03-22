Nine former Temple football standouts were ‘a big deal’ at the Owls’ annual Pro Day

Former Temple cornerback Cameron Ruiz was just grateful for the opportunity.

Ruiz, who fractured his pelvis in 2021 and was moved into a reserve role last fall, suffered the same pelvic injury as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — Ruiz said they even had the same surgeon.

Ruiz had to use a walker because of the injury. On Wednesday, during his broad jump at Temple’s annual Pro Day, the 23-year-old leapt a distance of 10 feet, 9 inches.

“I had to learn how to walk again and how to run again, learn how to cut again,” Ruiz said. “So it was like, ‘Dang, this is taken away from me.’ I am so grateful for coming back from it and being able to do everything I can. This stuff [that] I am doing, I couldn’t do a year ago. So it’s a big deal for me.”

Ruiz was one of nine former Owls hoping to impress 13 NFL scouts — seven of whom were starters or played a significant number of snaps. Also participating in the Pro Day was Jose Barbon (wide receiver), Xach Gill (defensive tackle), Adam Klein (offensive lineman), Isaac Moore (offensive lineman), Mackenzie Morgan (punter), Adonicas Sanders (wide receiver), Jalen Ware (safety), and Will Rodgers (defensive tackle).

Players participated in drills such as the broad jump and 40-yard dash and had a chance to improve their NFL draft stock with a good performance. Catching the attention of scouts and keeping the NFL dream alive is the main goal.

For Moore and Klein, it’s been quite the whirlwind to get to this point. Both arrived at Temple five years ago, and in that time played for three different head coaches. The pair developed into reliable starting offensive linemen.

It was a bittersweet day for some players, and Klein felt a range of emotions, including excitement and nervousness, before stepping on the field.

“It was more just trying to have fun,” Klein said. “You make jokes out here with the guys, and you just try to be as loose as possible because the last thing you want to do is be tight. You’re not going to do your best if you’re not feeling like yourself.”

On hand was a large contingent of former Temple teammates who were pumping the players up during drills. Coach Stan Drayton and his staff watched from afar.

Family support also was noticeable.

Barbon had multiple relatives show up to watch him run routes and participate in agility drills. After he declared for the NFL draft, Barbon was told by NFL teams that he was a potential Day 3 pick.

His next goal is to make that a reality and hopes teams will reach out for workouts ahead of the draft. Sanders had a similar plan.

“I am going to continue to train and train until I get that phone call, [when] a team comes and picks me up,” Sanders said.