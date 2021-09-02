Temple football’s season opener against Rutgers has been postponed because of flooding connected to Hurricane Ida.

Thursday’s game, which was originally set for 6:30 p.m. in front of a sold out crowd at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., has been rescheduled to Sept. 4 with kickoff time still slated to be announced.

“I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything,” Temple coach Rod Carey said. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situations.”

Prior to the game’s cancellation, Piscataway Township officials released a statement Thursday morning calling for Rutgers to keep fans away from SHI Stadium.

The Owls traveled to Rutgers Wednesday evening and avoided the brunt of the storm during their trip but the area was still hard hit. Rutgers Police Department issued a Thursday alert that Route 18, the main roadway to the SHI Stadium, was closed to traffic in both directions. The Raritan River also crested to flood levels because of the storm and caused closure to several roads leading to the SHI Stadium.

Rutgers’ campus was not alone. Major flooding and a tornado dropped through the Middlesex County area on Wednesday night and about 6.5 inches of rain fell in New Brunswick from the storm.