Temple awards single-digit jerseys to quarterback E.J. Warner, eight others

It’s a Temple tradition to award single-digit jersey numbers to the football team’s leaders, but in a switch, the players voted on them this season.

Owls coach Stan Drayton announced the single-digit wearers for 2023 on Tuesday night. They include linebacker Yvandy Rigby (0), wide receiver Ian Stewart (1), running back Edward Saydee (2), quarterback E.J. Warner (3), offensive lineman Victor Stoffel (4), tight end David Martin-Robinson (5), linebacker Jordan Magee (6), cornerback Jalen McMurray (7), and safety Alex Odom (8).

Magee and McMurray earned their single-digit numbers last year. As an offensive lineman, Stoffel will wear his No. 78 in games because the NCAA prohibits offensive linemen from wearing numbers outside the 50-79 range. He’ll wear No. 4 during practice.

Nearly two dozen former Temple single-digit players were on a live Zoom connection when Drayton made the announcement at a team meeting. The Owls’ single-digit tradition began in 2009 under coach Al Golden.

“Being a single digit to me means motivation, hard work and upholding the standard, and not let anything or anyone fall below it,” Stewart said on owlsports.com.