Temple’s start has been slow, but Stan Drayton said his football team is far from ‘broken’

Slow starts have been the theme of Temple’s offense so far this season. Against Akron, the Owls’ offense went three-and-out on three of their first four drives. Saturday in a trip up I-95 to take on Rutgers, Temple punted on each of its five first-half possessions.

As a result, the Owls suffered a 36-7 blowout loss at SHI Stadium.

When it comes to not coming out on all cylinders out of the gate?

“I don’t have an answer in particular,” said quarterback E.J. Warner, who finished with 230 yards passing and a touchdown — but also a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions. It was a night when the passing game especially struggled. Warner’s lack of accuracy led to several missed opportunities down the field. He finished the game with 230 passing yards, two interceptions and completed 42 percent of his passes.

The Owls’ run game contributed just 64 yards to the Owls’ total offense. If there was a silver lining, true freshman running back Joquez Smith would be it. Smith finished with 45 of Temple’s 64 yards and received praise postgame.

“He was a spark for us,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “You can’t knock his production today, there’s times where he looked really, really good.”

Advertisement

Temple returned to the practice field Monday in an attempt to right its ship against Norfolk State, next up for the Owls this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field (2 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Temple’s acting president, JoAnne Epps, has thoughts (and concerns) about college sports

Rutgers ran away with the game, but if you take a closer look at it, Temple played two games on Saturday: one against the Scarlet Knights and another against themselves. Here are just but a few examples:

False start on 3rd-and-5. Five dropped balls. Two illegal substitution penalties. A 15-yard offensive pass interference call on 2nd-and-7. Two failed red-zone opportunities.

All game long the Owls made mistakes that were preventable on both sides of the ball. Temple had several penalties that took themselves out of manageable situations on offense and put Rutgers’ offense in favorable situations.

Despite all of that, the Owls actually were able to keep the game close until a fourth-quarter collapse. It was impressive to see a Dante Wright touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter cut Rutgers’ lead to six. Following Wright’s TD however, Rutgers would go on to score 23 unanswered points.

Drayton, visibly upset after postgame, didn’t take kindly to being asked what broke in the fourth quarter.

“You tell me… This is not a broken football team, we’ll figure things out,” Drayton said.

Defensively, Temple’s front lines were continuously moved off the ball, allowing Rutgers’ rushers to pick up several yards before contact. Linebackers Yvandy Rigby and Jordan Magee also struggled with run support and filling holes — a trait even Magee attested to being an issue.

“We were undisciplined getting in our gaps,” he said. “If we stay gap sound, we’ll be fine.”

» READ MORE: What does college sports realignment chaos mean for Temple?

It was a shortcoming that Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai became the main beneficiary of. The Roseland, N.J. native ran for a career-high 165 yards and one touchdown on about six yards per carry.

Despite slow starts and some ineffectiveness, Temple is a .500 football team after two games, knowing what it needs to do to get back on track before Norfolk State comes to visit. But as Drayton noted Monday, getting up to speed for this program appears to be as much (if not more) psychological as is it physical.

“We got to be a lot more disciplined,” Drayton said at his Monday press conference. “It’s a mental thing for us, we got to get stronger that way.”