Temple has a quick turnaround as it gets set to open AAC play against Tulsa

After a 2-2 start to the season, Temple will open conference play on a short week at Tulsa on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Regarding playing a conference opponent after a few short days?

“It’s the same challenge Tulsa has,” Drayton said. “They’re coming on a short week as well. The challenge is to make sure that we don’t make it an excuse. Not to make [it] an issue. Our players have done a great job of focusing on things that we need to prepare [for] when we see Tulsa but also to fix things that we had to repair from the Miami game. Same issue Tulsa is facing and neither team can use that as an excuse.”

Tulsa (2-2) leads the all-time matchup, 4-3. Tulsa has beaten Temple the last two seasons, including a 27-16 win last season at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple’s last win came in 2018 and its last win on the road against the Golden Hurricanes was in 2017.

Last season, Tulsa finished 10th in the American Athletic Conference at 3-5 (5-7 overall).

Similar to Temple, Tulsa faced a tough nonconference schedule to begin the season. Tulsa’s wins were over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Northern Illinois. But their two losses were to ranked opponents in Oklahoma and Washington.

Stopping the run

The main problem for the Owls defensively this season has been stopping the run. Last week, Miami came into the game ranked eighth in rushing yards in the ACC.

The Hurricanes were a pass-heavy team coming into Saturday, but against Temple they rushed for 323 yards. In Temple’s two wins, they allowed just 74 rushing yards against Akron and gave up 130 yards to Norfolk State.

Tulsa comes into the game ranked fourth in the AAC in rushing yards at 170 yards per game. Tulsa is led by redshirt seniors Anthony Watkins and Jordan Ford who are both top 10 in the AAC in rushing yards. Watkins has rushed for 243 yards with a touchdown while Ford has 215 yards with a touchdown.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Cardell Williams has not been the clear-cut starter for the Golden Hurricane as they have used him and redshirt junior Roman Fuller together this season.

Protect the football

After only throwing two interceptions in the first three games of the season, // Temple quarterback E.J. Warner had three turnovers in the loss to Miami, as he threw two interceptions and fumbled once.

Not only is Warner coming off a game when he threw two interceptions, now he is facing a Tulsa team that has a dangerous secondary. Tulsa is second in the AAC with five interceptions this season.

One of the five Golden Hurricane players with an interception is safety Kendarin Ray. Ray leads the team with 38 tackles.

