Tyrese Whitaker, a senior edge rusher from Northeast High School, believes one can make it to the NFL without attending a Power 5 school. So when it came time to figure out where to spend his next four years, staying in Philadelphia played a part in that decision.

“What I’m trying to do is change the narrative,” Whitaker said. “I’m trying to be a sign that we can build a great program in our own city.”

While he received offers from Maryland and Old Dominion, the three-star prospect announced his decision to join Temple on June 23, becoming Stan Drayton’s first local commit of the 2023 class. Besides his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame, Whitaker said his versatility to play a hybrid outside linebacker and defensive end will help him stand out as an Owl.

Whitaker transferred from Archbishop Wood to Northeast this offseason. He originally was offered by Temple under former head coach Rod Carey in July 2021. After Carey was let go, along with the rest of his coaching staff, the offer was no longer committable.

“When [Drayton] and his coaching staff came in, they still saw me as a high prospect on their list,” Whitaker said. “They continued to contact me to build that relationship, and then I showcased my skills in front of them at their camp.”

At the end of May, Temple held a camp at its facilities, giving recruits an opportunity to show off their talents. Whitaker used one word to describe his performance: “Domination.”

Temple’s staff ran through agility and speed drills with Whitaker, who felt he displayed his ability to quickly change directions while showing he fast for his size. Defensive coordinator D.J Eliot and defensive line coach Antoine Smith told Whitaker they liked his versatility.

» READ MORE: Meet Temple coach Stan Drayton’s staff and learn their early impressions from spring football

He was re-offered by Temple that day. Whitaker was grateful for the camp, because he was uncertain about his level of exposure to college coaches because he was hampered by injuries at the start of his high school career. Whitaker played on varsity his freshman and sophomore year for Bishop McDevitt in Wyncote. As a freshman, he ruptured a tendon in his ankle, which left him out for a couple games, then as a sophomore he hyper-extended his arm.

Following his two seasons, Bishop McDevitt closed down at the end of the 2020-21 school year because of declining enrollment and lack of financial funding, forcing players to attend other schools, like Archbishop Wood and Roman Catholic.

“We all split up,” Whitaker said. “I went to Archbishop Wood, because I had a good relationship with coach Mike Watkins. He told me, ‘Once you come here, I’m going to look out for you and I’m going put you in the right position to help you become a better football player.’”

Watkins was the former head coach at Bishop McDevitt. He joined Archbishop Wood following the school closing and helped coach the Vikings football team. Whitaker started to get recognized at Wood. He was playing in the Catholic League and competing against top schools like St. Joe’s Prep, La Salle, Roman Catholic and Father Judge.

“It just helps you learn and made you realize even more this is not a game,” Whitaker said. “If you really want to be a professional football player and be an elite player and playing against older guys who are committing and getting college scholarships, you learn you need to train outside of practice.”

Whitaker developed a passion for the game at an early age. But it wasn’t until he met Ronnie Flowers, now a head coach at Olney Charter, that Whitaker saw a future of playing football at the collegiate level. At the time Flowers coached the Philadelphia Blackhawks, a pop warner football league. Whitaker competed against the team when he was 12 years old and got demolished.

He soon realized why the Blackhawks trained and played differently. One day, Flowers was walking through a Forman Mills store, and Whitaker recognized him immediately. Whitaker’s mom introduced him to Flowers and mentioned that her son, who was almost 13 years old, watches the Blackhawks videos all the time and wants to play for Flowers’ team. About a year later, Whitaker played for Flowers on the City Youth Association Gators.

“He was very athletic, but was also able to withstand the physicality of the sport at a young age,” Flowers said. “That was impressive. Even as hard as the work was that I would put the kids through, he would never crack. He would always be very even keel.”

» READ MORE: Why Semaj Bridgeman transferred to Imhotep and the linebacker is being recruited by top college programs

With one more season left, Whitaker wants to prove to the Philadelphia Catholic League he is the best edge rusher in the state. To get there, he’s been training with Arizona Cardinal linebacker Gerald Hodges, a Penn State graduate, and guard Andrew Tiller, who played for Syracuse and is an NFL free agent.

“I’m trying to get better at becoming faster,” Whitaker said. “Becoming better at defending the run. Also working on hip mobility and being able to move very fluently, like moving in coverage, in a stance. Just getting smarter and having a better IQ of the game.”

Besides setting personal goals, Whitaker hopes to lead Northeast to win a PIAA State Championship title and grow the school’s culture with his teammates. While he’s committed to Temple, Whitaker said he has unfinished business before he throws on a Cherry and White jersey.

“What I need to focus on right now is my senior year,” Whitaker said. “When it gets to that time where I sign you’ll see more of me, but right now I’m just letting it seep in and going with the flow.”