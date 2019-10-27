Everybody agreed that Temple needs a serious breather. The Owls won’t return to action until Nov. 7 when they visit South Florida. Temple has some key injuries and the Owls hope to be mended by then. Safety Benny Walls has missed the last three games with an upper body injury. The Owls’ top defensive lineman, Ifeanyi Meijeh, was sidelined against UCF due to injury. Those are two of the Owls’ best defensive players and they missed them no doubt, but this is a time of year when injuries creep up and teams have to adjust. Temple has to hope that there is enough time not only to rest the battered bodies, but a mental breather at this stage is also welcome.