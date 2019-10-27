A Temple football season that was going so smoothly has hit a major road bump the last two weeks. First it was a 45-21 loss at SMU, but then came Saturday night’s 63-21 defeat to visiting Central Florida in a game Temple was outscored 35-0 in the second half.
Temple is 5-3 and 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls aren’t out of contention for a division title, but they need an about-face and a slump by Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0) in order to get back in the picture.
Here are five observations from the game
The players and coach Rod Carey insisted after the game that Temple is as confident and determined as ever.
“Worry about their confidence and how they don’t have any?” Carey said in reply to the question. “Not this group. They are a confident group.”
Added quarterback Anthony Russo: “I don’t think our confidence lacks. I think we need to stick together as a team.”
That said, there seems to be some doubt in the minds of the Temple players, especially after being burnt for so many big plays. Over the last two week,s Temple has allowed six touchdowns of 30 or more yards, including three of 60 or more.
The UCF onslaught showed one discouraged Temple team. When asked if the team lost its fight, linebacker Shaun Bradley, replied: “No. we had little mistakes. Things happen in a game.”
It’s admirable that players like Russo and Bradley face the difficult music after such tough defeats, but there was nothing little about the mistakes.
This is a proud group that always preaches toughness and that will be tested.
While Temple has some outstanding athletes, in the last two losses the Owls have looked slow. SMU’s receivers ran circles around Temple and UCF’s running backs had a field day, with the Knights rushing for 385 yards (8.0 avg.) and five touchdowns. Frequently, the UCF backs simply sped past Temple defenders such as on Adrian Killins’ 48-yard touchdown that gave the Knights a 14-7 advantage, a lead they would never relinquish.
In the loss to SMU, Temple rushed for 69 yards on 33 carries. Against UCF, Temple gained 45 yards on 40 carries. Part of that was that Russo was sacked four times, but the ground game still has been stalled the last two weeks. Against UCF, freshman Re’Mahn Davis rushed for 26 yards on 12 carries. Redshirt senior Jager Gardner had 11 carries for 13 yards. (Carey also mentioned that redshirt freshman running back Kyle Dobbins is sidelined due to injury)
A major reason for the struggling run game on Saturday was that UCF’s defense was as fast as its offense and was able to chase Davis and Gardner down as they tried to go outside. On Saturday, the Temple offensive line clearly missed center Matt Hennessy, who was out with a concussion, but still, the Owls were dominated on both lines of scrimmage. In addressing the running game struggles, Carey said, “We certainly had holes in there. At times, we missed some, at times we didn’t get a block and at times, they adjusted too, so it was a combination.”
Everybody agreed that Temple needs a serious breather. The Owls won’t return to action until Nov. 7 when they visit South Florida. Temple has some key injuries and the Owls hope to be mended by then. Safety Benny Walls has missed the last three games with an upper body injury. The Owls’ top defensive lineman, Ifeanyi Meijeh, was sidelined against UCF due to injury. Those are two of the Owls’ best defensive players and they missed them no doubt, but this is a time of year when injuries creep up and teams have to adjust. Temple has to hope that there is enough time not only to rest the battered bodies, but a mental breather at this stage is also welcome.