Temple goes down to conference newcomer Texas-San Antonio, however not without a fight

Temple’s offense had been a shell of itself since scoring 41 points against Norfolk State three weeks ago. Saturday afternoon, against conference foe Texas-San Antonio, was a bit better, — even if the result proved much of the same.

The Owls kept pace behind quarterback E.J. Warner’s record-setting day, however self-inflicting wounds and another poor defensive performance led to Temple being on the latter end of a 49-34 loss to UTSA at Lincoln Financial Field.

What we saw

Temple (2-4, 0-2 American) got off to a hot start offensively going on a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. The Owls sustained their offensive success for the remainder of the game, recording their highest yard total (542) and second-highest point of the season.

However, It is worth noting that All-America linebacker Trey Moore left the game injured for UTSA (2-3, 1-0) after just two plays.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: From the Inquirer's Collective Effort series: When it comes to attracting top student-athletes, Temple is ‘woefully’ behind on having the dollars

Quarterback E.J. Warner was able to take advantage of the versatile linebacker’s absence recording season highs in passing yards (472), touchdowns (five), and completion percentage (65%) on 42 of 65 passing.

Wide receiver John Adams and tight end David Martin-Robinson were the main beneficiaries of Warner’s performance.

Adams recorded career highs in receptions (10) and yards (127) plus a touchdown, while Martin-Robinson recorded eight receptions on 112 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Darvon Hubbard also recorded career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (95).

Defensively, the Owls started the game just as fast as the offense forcing a 3-and-out on UTSA’s first offensive possession. Unlike the offense, the defense could not continue its performance, allowing UTSA to find its rhythm and cruise offensively for the rest of the game.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris had his best statistical performance of the year with a season-high in passing yards (338) and three TDs on 25 of 33 passing.

Selves to blame

Untimely turnovers have cost the Owls multiple chances to swing momentum in their favor all season. Today was no different, as two first-half turnovers led to 14 points for UTSA.

Up next...

Temple returns to the Lone Star State to meet another conference newcomer in North Texas on Saturday (noon, ESPN+).