What does will Temple look like under interim football coach Everett Withers? Find out Friday night

A new era is coming to North Broad Street. But first, Temple has to finish its last two games of this football season, starting with Texas-San Antonio on Friday night.

When Owls athletic director Arthur Johnson announced Sunday that Stan Drayton was dismissed as the program’s head coach, defensive coordinator Everett Withers assumed the role as the interim coach. Now the Owls look to close the season on a positive note.

Advertisement

“Don’t forget, we did win a game on Saturday,” Withers said. “I’m extremely proud of our team and we’ve got some very mature kids on our football team. They understand that this is a great sport but a tough business. I think they are handling all of this remarkably well.”

» READ MORE: Through four games, Temple women’s basketball continues to evolve. Up next: a Big 5 showdown with Drexel

Temple is in a strange spot preparing for its game against the Roadrunners. The Owls never won a game on the road in Drayton’s nearly three years as coach.

New-look defense?

Withers appointed linebackers coach Chris Woods to interim defensive coordinator on Monday.

In the offseason, Withers changed the Owls’ defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4 to allow his outside linebackers more opportunities to get after the quarterback. Edge rushers Tra Thomas and Diwun Black have shown major flashes this season when they are on the field together.

Temple did not record a single sack in regulation last week against Florida Atlantic. The Owls got one during FAU’s only overtime drive to help set up a long field goal attempt that was ultimately missed. Withers was tasked with calling the defensive plays and communicating with defensive captain linebacker D.J. Woodbury. The unit allowed back-to-back 50-point performances against East Carolina and Tulane before holding FAU to just 15.

With a new coach calling the plays, it’ll be interesting to see how the Owls defense adapts early on.

Newfound energy?

On Monday, Withers said he was proud of his team for blocking out the noise after Drayton’s dismissal. The former coach received overwhelming support from players on social media after the athletic department announced the change.

Despite lacking positive results on the field, Drayton seemingly changed the culture of the program following the tumultuous tenure of former coach Rod Carey. However, Withers referred to the session after Drayton’s dismissal as “the best practice in a while,” and said that players were “laser-focused” and showed up earlier than usual.

» READ MORE: Temple’s firing of Stan Drayton should open the door to dropping the football program

If that’s the case, then Temple will need to play laser-focused football on Friday to earn its fourth win of the season — something the Owls haven’t done since 2019 when they won eight games.

Pay close attention to the energy on the sideline and how fast the Owls’ are able to start on offense.

“I’m proud of the way the team practiced,” Withers said. “They showed up early, they had the energy, they were very attentive on the job descriptions so we expect to clean up things that we didn’t do correctly and go out and have a game [on Friday.]”

Dante Wright’s offense

Quarterback Evan Simon prided himself on his ability to spread the ball around to multiple receivers earlier this season. Tight ends Peter Clarke and Daniel Evert both found moderate success at the midway point of the season but have fizzled out since.

However, it’s been star wide receiver Dante Wright who has taken off since then. Wright missed three games during the middle of the year but is still on pace for one of the best seasons in Temple history. He has 56 catches for 664 yards and four touchdowns. Before his injury, he was among the top 20 in the nation in each of those categories.

Last week in the Owls’ win against FAU, Wright finished with 14 catches for 147 yards. Those 14 grabs were the second most in a game in Temple history.

For the Owls to pull out a road win for the first time in over three years, Withers must make Wright the focal point of his offense.

“It felt great being back on the field,” Wright said after his 14-catch performance last week. “Missing a couple weeks made me unsure of how things were gonna go but this game was really good for my confidence and we were able to win so that’s also really good for the team and I’m really happy with the performance.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's full coverage of Temple athletics right here!