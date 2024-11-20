Through four games, Temple women’s basketball continues to evolve. Up next: a Big 5 showdown with Drexel

In the first half of its season opener, Temple looked like it would be hard-pressed to defend its 2024 American Athletic Conference regular season women’s basketball championship.

The Owls trailed by 14 at halftime against defending Atlantic 10 champion Richmond and appeared to be down for the count. They shot 23% from three-point range and had just nine rebounds. They were searching for a spark to kick into gear.

Then, Temple pulled itself together in time for a rally. The Owls lost, 79-72, but seemed to find what worked.

“It’s encouraging to know we can play because in the second half, we played Temple basketball,” coach Diane Richardson said after the game on Nov. 4. “In the first half, I don’t know if it was first-game jitters or what, but we weren’t as aggressive. But, they know now in the locker room that our second half was the way we need to play basketball.”

After that, Temple bounced back with a definitive victory over Delaware on Nov. 12 and a come-from-behind road win over VCU three days later. Despite a 65-51 loss to Georgetown on Tuesday, the Owls (2-2) appear to be firing on most, if not all, cylinders as they approach December.

However, Temple has a tough road in the next few weeks. The Owls host Drexel on Saturday and visit La Salle on Dec. 1 in pod play of the inaugural Women’s Big 5 Classic. In between is a home game against Princeton on Nov. 26.

Before the Owls face the Dragons (2 p.m., ESPN+), here are three key takeaways from their first few games of the year:

East finds her groove

Senior point guard Tiarra East became Temple’s go-to scorer last season. She averaged 13.3 points and earned second-team All-AAC for her efforts.

However, she’s had an up-and-down start to this season. She only made three field goals against the Blue Hens but answered a tough first half against VCU with 20 second-half points to lead the comeback.

Despite her occasional struggles, East averages 17.3 points on 36.4% shooting from the field. Richardson said East added a three-pointer to her arsenal this season. She’s shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc but looks more comfortable from deep, which helps the Owls space the floor.

East appears to be a leader on the floor, and if she continues to be aggressive as the top option, the Owls could find success with the talent around her.

Depth improves

The Owls had seven new faces join the locker room this season, and they had issues finding their roles against Richmond.

“[Temple’s starting five] are still learning each other, but I think they did well together,” Richardson said after the Richmond game. “We’ve got to get some of the other players. You noticed I subbed some, they maybe weren’t ready, and we had to sub them back out. Hopefully, as we go along, they can step up and have some confidence.”

Temple has started to gel since that first half, and several players have carved out their role in this new-look team.

When East has struggled, guard Tarriyonna Gary has filled in. She opened the season with 18 points against Richmond and 17 against Delaware. Gary and East have played pivotal roles on the roster since Gary joined the Owls with Richardson from Towson in 2022.

Sophomore guard Tristen Taylor entered the starting lineup when Aleah Nelson graduated. “Mini Aleah,” as her teammates called her, averages 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals, while transfer Kaylah Turner started to find her spot off the bench against VCU.

The Owls have three freshmen guards who have yet to break out: Adena Webster, Savannah Curry, and Kelian Cedano. Richardson also mentioned that redshirt guard Drew Alexander could be an asset.

Frontcourt questions

Temple had plenty of questions for its frontcourt when forwards Ines Piper and Rayne Tucker transferred out this offseason. So far, new additions Amaya Oliver and Anissa Rivera have filled the gaps on offense.

Oliver and Rivera averaged a combined 17.3 points in the first four games.

However, Temple is fourth-to-last in the AAC in total rebounds and in the middle of the pack in offensive boards. The Owls outrebounded Delaware and VCU, but Richmond dominated the glass, which prevented Temple’s comeback.

Sophomore forward Jaleesa Molina has struggled out of the gate. She has just three made field goals this season in 79 minutes and has more turnovers (12) than points (10).

For now, it’s all about shaking off a tough loss and looking toward a strong Drexel collective if a spot in the upcoming Big 5 Classic championship game is the goal.