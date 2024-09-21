Temple earns first win of the season behind a commanding rout of Utah State. Here’s how.

In the week leading up to Saturday’s game against Utah State, Temple exuded the most optimism it had all year — despite still searching for its first win of the season.

It took awhile; in fact it took until the final minutes of the third quarter for the Owls to take their first lead in a game all season, but Temple beat Utah State, 45-29 on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. The Aggies (1-3) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but Temple (1-3) erased an early deficit for a second straight week, this time scoring 24 unanswered points to capture its first win since pull away with a convincing win.

Advertisement

“I thought our offense did a phenomenal job,” Drayton said. “Just staying within the game plan but just staying with belief in their hearts and playing with a purpose out there today. I’m proud of those guys. They’ve earned this victory.”

The Owls also made a bit of history Saturday. In the second quarter, kicker Maddux Tujillo drilled a 64-yard field goal to close out the first half. It was the longest field goal in Lincoln Financial Field history, the longest in Temple history, and the longest in all of college football since 2008.

“Huge adrenaline surge,” Trujillo said. “You go out, you make the field goal and you just go ‘Oh my goodness.’ I thought I was gonna lose my voice. I don’t think I’ve ever had that big of an adrenaline rush.”

Here are three main takeaways from how Temple picked up its first win of the 2024 season.

Simon breaks out

It was a slow start, but transfer quarterback Evan Simon has twice done something quarterback Forrest Brock didn’t do in his two starts this season — move the ball down the field and keep the Owls in the game when they got down early.

Simon completed just one of his first eight passes, but Temple was dealt some bad luck early with its field position to start. A punt and a defensive stand on fourth-and-goal set Simon up at the 1-yard line twice in the first quarter. Once Simon and the offense were given some room to work, the ball started to move.

Simon finished the game with 271 passing yards and five touchdown passes without an interception — the first time this season a Temple quarterback hasn’t turned the ball over. Simon was also active in the ground game, racking up 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.

“What people forget to look at is [Simon’s] heart,” Drayton said. “He’s got a real chip on his shoulder, and he loves the game and he loves the people around him. He’s exactly what we need right now, especially on the offensive side of the ball. He just gives a sense of calm to all the people around him.”

» READ MORE: Temple Owls remain confident that they’re better than their slow start depicts

Defense bends, but doesn’t break

The Owls’ defense finally got its much-awaited first turnover of the season — a fourth-quarter interception by Torey Richardson. The unit also delivered its most complete performance of the season. Linebacker Tyquan King and edge rusher Tra Thomas both picked up sacks, and defensive end Cam’Ron Stewart picked up two tackles for loss.

Utah State ran the ball at will against Temple in the first half, and Aggies’ running back Rahsul Faison still finished the game with 148 rushing yards. The Aggies scored just eight points in the second half of the game and quarterback Spencer Petras, who returned from injury after missing the last two games, threw for just 154 passing yards in the half. The Owls’ defense also held the Aggies to only 25 second-half rushing yards.

“We just play defense,” said safety Javier Morton. “That’s what comes with playing defense; you’ve got to always respond. Everything on offense isn’t always gonna go right, and as a defense, you’ve gotta respond. It’s complimentary football.”

Improved run game

Temple’s Achilles heel has been its inability to effectively run the ball under Drayton. The team has shown improvement recently — they notably picked up 129 yards on the ground in Week 3 against Coastal Carolina. But Saturday was the best all-around rushing performance by the Owls so far this season.

The team finished with 180 yards on the ground, averaging 4.4 per attempt. Nine different ball carriers recorded a rush, and transfer running backs Terrez Worthy and Antwain Littleton ran for 48 and 42 yards, respectively. Worthy, a JUCO transfer, particularly impressed by averaging 9.6 yards per attempt.

“[Worthy] was huge,” Drayton said. “He’s a dynamic football player [who] we have not been able to find ways to cut him loose. Today was a game where we had to get on the perimeter in the run game. He’s a guy that’s probably the fastest on our football team.”

Hitting a stride at seemingly the right time, Temple will look to make it two wins in a row, something that hasn’t been done in the three years under Drayton, when they welcome Army (3-0, 1-0 AAC) for a nationally-televised game on Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

» READ MORE: Check out more of the Inquirer's coverage of Temple athletics