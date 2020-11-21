Temple freshman linebacker Kobe Wilson has made the most of his chances to see immediate playing time. Due to injuries, he was making his third start of the season. Wilson is just 5-11, 210-pounds, but he reminds some of former Temple linebacker Sam Franklin, now a rookie with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Wilson has excellent speed, and he showed it by taking down running back Rahjai Harris for a 3-yard loss midway through the second quarter.