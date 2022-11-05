It was not only a win. It was a record-breaking one.

In Temple’s 54-28 dismantling of South Florida, the Owls not only earned their first conference win of the season, but it was also Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 win against Bucknell.

Owls (3-6, 1-4 The American) freshman E.J. Warner had his first 300-yard passing game as he finished with 344 yards and two touchdowns, while redshirt sophomore Edward Saydee had his first 100 and 200-yard rushing game.

It marked the first game since a 2020 loss at Memphis that the Owls had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard receiver, and 100-yard rusher.

Camden Price, a graduate transfer from Miami, had Temple’s first four-field goal game since current Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus did it in a 2010 win against Villanova.

What we saw

Temple’s offense struggles, due in large part to its inconsistent offensive line. The Owls started their ninth different offensive line combination in nine games on Saturday. In an effort to make life easier on the unit, Owls’ offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf shifted to a no-huddle approach.

Edward Saydee gained 334 all-purpose yards — the fourth-most in Temple history — and three touchdowns. His 265 rushing yards on 24 carries were the fifth-most in Temple history.

Aside from safety Alex Odom’s second-quarter interception and two tackles for loss, Temple’s secondary took a step back. South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver moved all around the field, exploiting Temple for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Temple also struggled to stop the run, allowing 281 rushing yards.

Breakthrough performance

Saydee had the best performance of his career. The redshirt sophomore ran for 104 yards on 14 carries in the first half alone. He followed that up with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. It was Temple’s longest touchdown run since Ryquell Armstead went for 75 yards in a 2018 game at Boston College.

On the next drive, he broke several tackles en route to a 40-yard touchdown that put him up to 227 yards . It was the first 200+ rushing yard performance for an Owl since Armstead did it with 210 yards against Houston in 2018. A 61-yard screen in the third quarter was the longest reception of Saydee’s career as he finished with a career-high 69 yards receiving.

Key takeaway

It’s been a rough season for Temple, but that doesn’t make them the conference’s worst team. While the Owls just picked up their third win of the season, USF is stuck at one. The Bulls have just four victories in head coach Jeff Scott’s three years on the job in addition to the worst scoring and total defense statistically in the conference.

While second-to-last isn’t something for a college football to aspire to it does show Owls first year head coach Stan Drayton can hang his hat on having as many wins in the first year of his rebuild as Rod Carey did to end his Temple career in 2021.

Up next

Temple travels to Houston next Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+). The Cougars – who lost to Cincinnati in last year’s conference championship beat the Owls 37-8 at Lincoln Financial Field last year.