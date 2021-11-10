Temple wide receiver Jadan Blue announced he will enter the transfer portal on his personal Instagram account.

Blue plans to enter the portal as a graduate transfer after finishing up his undergraduate degree this fall at Temple.

The redshirt-junior has been with the Owls for five seasons and is the only receiver in program history to record more than 1,000 in a single season. He posted 1,067 yards in 2019. Blue also is second in all-time receiving yards.

This season Blue had 30 receptions, 185 receiving yards and one touchdown. His departure will leave the No. 1 receiver spot open for graduate student Randle Jones.

Blue earned a single-digit last season, one of the highest honors a Temple athlete can earn. The award is given to student-athletes designated as one of the toughest members of the team, as decided by their teammates.

“To my teammates, my brothers, finish strong,” Blue wrote in the post. “So stay positive and cherish every moment you have the gift of stepping on that field.”