Temple forward Jamille Reynolds will miss six to eight weeks with a right thumb injury, coach Aaron McKie said Thursday. Reynolds underwent surgery on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the university.

“We wish Jamille all the best in his recovery,” McKie said in the release. “He has been an impact player for us this season, leading the team in rebounding and providing us a strong presence inside. The good news is that we expect him back and healthy for our stretch drive at the end of the season.”

» READ MORE: Temple’s Diane Richardson has a personal perspective on Brittney Griner

Reynolds, who transferred from Central Florida this offseason, has averaged 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games. He has racked up 12 blocks and shot a team-high 60.2% from the floor.

Reynolds scored a career-high 21 points against St. John’s on Nov. 21. His long absence could make things difficult for Temple (6-5). The Owls lost to Penn, 77-57, at the Palestra on Saturday.

Expect forwards Nick Jourdain and Kur Jongkuch to replace Reynolds on the court. Jourdain averages 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Jongkuch, who averages 0.9 points, played only five minutes against the Quakers.