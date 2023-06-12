Jaron McKie receives Temple basketball offer

St. Joseph’s Prep basketball player Jaron McKie has announced on social media that he received an offer from Temple. The 6-foot-2 combo guard, a member of the class of 2025, is the son of former Temple head coach Aaron McKie, who stepped down in March.

» READ MORE: Jaron McKie is building a name in Philly — and adding to the reputation of his famous family

Aaron McKie also played for 14 years in the NBA and was also an assistant coach with the 76ers from 2007 to 2013. In 2014, he became an assistant at Temple and later the head coach, though he stepped down from that role in March 2023. He is now a special advisor to the athletic department. Adam Fisher is Temple’s new head coach.

Jaron McKie posted a picture of his father’s Temple stint as an Owls player, during 1991 to 1994.