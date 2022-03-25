Temple guard Jeremiah Williams will be entering the transfer portal after two seasons in the Owls’ program, he announced via Instagram.

Williams’ decision was a surprise for most Temple fans after he started the last two seasons at the point and led the team in assists. He averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 22 games played.

“Through it all, you have stuck with me and supported me to continue my journey,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post. “After much consideration and guidance from my family, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal.”

The 6-foot-5 guard missed seven of Temple’s last eight games this season because of a shoulder injury he suffering during a 52-49 road loss to South Florida on Feb. 2. He appeared in one game after the injury against Memphis on Feb. 24.

Following an American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal loss to Tulane, he underwent right shoulder surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

“A kid from Chicago given an amazing opportunity to play ball in the heart of Philadelphia,” Williams wrote. “I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, the trainers, the staff, the Owl Nation and everyone who made my last 2 years here unforgettable.”

Williams was an under-recruited standout at Simeon High School, where he averaged 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Williams is the second player to enter the transfer portal, following forward Jake Forrester’s Thursday announcement that he plans to leave Temple’s program as a graduate transfer.