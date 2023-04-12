Former Temple guard Khalif Battle commits to Arkansas

Former Temple guard Khalif Battle announced he has committed to Arkansas with two years of eligibility remaining.

Battle was a 2021 All-American Athletic Conference selection, and preseason All-AAC selection in 2022.

The New Jersey native transferred to Temple from Butler in 2020 and had been the Owls’ leader in points per game since.

In three years at Temple, Battle averaged 17.8 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 36% from three-point range.

Battle left Temple after being benched in a Feb. 16 loss to Wichita State.

He now heads to a Razorbacks program that has been interested in him since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and is losing guards Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Ricky Council IV to the NBA draft.

After losing Battle, 2023 All-AAC guard Damian Dunn, forward Nick Jourdain, and center Jamille Reynolds, Temple’s last player in the transfer portal is forward Zach Hicks. He is visiting UTEP this week and narrowed his top four schools to Temple, Penn State, Georgetown, and UTEP after canceling a visit to DePaul.