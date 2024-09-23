Temple’s Maddux Trujillo named AAC special teams player of the week after kicking 64-yard field goal

Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo was named special teams player of the week, the American Athletic Conference announced Monday morning.

Trujillo was honored after he completed a 64-yard score against Utah State on Saturday afternoon, which stands as the longest field goal in program history and the farthest at Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

The Austin Peay transfer, who kicked the longest make in Division I football since 2008, now holds the fourth-longest make in the FBS, sitting just 5 yards shy of Ove Johansson’s nearly 50-year record from 69 yards out.

Trujillo also passed the AAC record Eagles kicker Jake Elliott set during his college career at Memphis. Elliot hit a 56-yarder in 2013 against South Florida that stood as the longest made field goal in the AAC for 11 years.

”Coach [Stan] Drayton mentioned [breaking the record] after the game,” Trujillo said after Temple’s 45-29 win. “It’s just a really cool moment. Not many people get that opportunity. It’s the fact that the coaches believe in me enough to send me out there for that is all I need.”

Trujillo is 5-of-6 on the season, missing just one 54-yard attempt against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 14. He did hit a 54-yarder later in the quarter and has also made all eight of his extra-point attempts so far this season.

The kicker from Flowery Branch, Ga., played three seasons with the Governors as their primary place kicker. He finished with 38 makes on 53 attempts and scored 128 point-after tries. He finished on the All-Atlantic Sun Conference team during his sophomore campaign in 2022.

At one point, Trujillo had the longest and third-longest field goals in the history of the ASUN. He hit from 55 yards away against Jacksonville State and from 49 against Western Kentucky in 2022. The Owls will face Army in their second conference game on Thursday at the Linc (7:30 p.m. ESPN).