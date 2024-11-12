Temple men defeat Drexel in the Big 5 Classic led by Zion Stanford’s career day

As Temple’s Dillon Battie slammed home a putback dunk with 11 minutes, 57 seconds left in the second half, it seemed the Owls had taken all the momentum on opening night of the Big 5 Classic with a 53-44 lead.

However, one well-timed Zack Spiker timeout later, Drexel came roaring back, cutting Temple’s 11-point lead to three with 8:23 remaining.

Yet, Temple battled back and took control the rest of the way for a 69-61 win at the Liacouras Center Tuesday night.

“I thought we were really good with about three minutes to go in the game when they went on a run and hit some threes,” Temple coach Adam Fisher said. “We talk about it all the time; you’ve got to be cool, calm and collected. They did a really nice job late of being under control.”

The Dragons (2-1) now must beat La Salle (3-0) for a chance at the Big 5 Classic championship game on Dec. 7 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are three takeaways from the second game of the Big 5′s opening night.

Stanford’s big night

The Owls (3-0) had a tough shooting night. They had trouble generating offense in the second half and allowed the Dragons to remain within reach.

However, sophomore forward Zion Stanford stepped up for his team, scoring a career-high 23 points, including 19 in the first half, on 9-of-13 shooting. Stanford had just 12 points on the year entering Tuesday’s matchup.

“I just like going in the flow of the offense,” Stanford said. “I make shots in practice, so I know when I get the ball in certain spots in the game, I know what shots I can put up.”

Stanford led all scorers, while Drexel’s Kobe MaGee led his squad with 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Temple’s Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points despite making just five of his 16 attempts.

Rebounding struggles

Temple was short two forwards as Mohamed Keita was out with a finger injury and Elijah Gray has yet to see the floor due to being in the concussion protocol.

The Dragons took full advantage, outrebounding the Owls 43-38 (17-10 on the offensive glass for 18 second-chance points). Drexel forward Cole Hargrove had seven offensive rebounds in addition to his 15 points.

Tale of two shooting percentages

The main difference in Temple’s win was taking advantage of its opportunities when Drexel couldn’t.

The Owls shot 41.5% from the floor on 53 shots, while the Dragons shot 34.3% on 67 attempts from the field. Drexel finished 7-of-33 from the three-point line, including 2-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half.

“[Our three-point attempts are] a big number if you haven’t seen us play a ton,” Spiker said. “If you know how our team is built right now — our starting center [Garfield Turner] is done for the year, we found out in October. Some of our best possessions are going to be perimeter shots throughout the year.”

Temple closed the game without a field goal in the final three minutes, but Drexel had just four points in that span.

Up next

The Owls will hit the road to face Boston College (1-1) on Nov. 15 (7 p.m. ACC Network).

Meanwhile, Drexel will host La Salle in the Explorers’ first Big 5 Classic game at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Nov. 16 (2 p.m. FloSports).