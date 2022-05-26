Belle Mastropietro and Julie Schickling are always look for ways to stay in shape, whether that comes from playing wall ball or running sprints in parking lots.

“We have a level of seriousness to it when it comes to lacrosse,” Mastropietro said. “We really want to work hard and be successful.”

That effort recently led the two Springfield natives, who have played together since middle school, to Scenic Hills Elementary School to work on lacrosse drills during Temple’s offseason.

While wrapping up their third season at Temple, Mastropietro and Schickling strengthened their friendship. They bonded over their desire to win and hope that connection will lead the Owls to a championship next season.

Mastropietro and Schickling started all 17 games, leading the team to an 11-6 record that included their loss in the American Athletic Conference semifinals. Mastropietro was named AAC midfielder of the year.

“We spent a lot of time playing together,” Schickling said. “Which is why we’re able to read off each other so well and work together. Just without that communication, we have that communication.”

When Mastropietro worked the ball through center and looked for an attacker, it was easy for Schickling to read her next move. Schickling knows how to support Mastropietro when she’s looking for a pick and roll at the top of the offensive circle or taking it one-vs-one to the goal.

That connection started in third grade before Mastropietro and Schickling started playing lacrosse. At that time, they were competing on the same soccer team. Since they lived two minutes away from each other, their parents would carpool to practice. And Mastropietro and Schickling started learning more about one another.

Their friendship blossomed at E.T. Richardson Middle School. After playing several years of basketball and soccer, Mastropietro tried out for the lacrosse team in seventh grade. Schickling, on the other hand, was competing in her sixth year as a lacrosse player. Both contributed on midfield and played alike, fighting for every ground ball and hustling on offense.

“We’re similar people in a lot of different ways,” Mastropietro said. “It was easy just to get along with her.”

Part of their connection stemmed from their competitive nature. While they would crack jokes and goof off at practice, they were determined to win on game day. They later entered high school and joined a year-round club team, where they connected with college recruits.

“Taking that step from middle school to high school you had to put time into it,” Schickling said. “If you weren’t really committed to it, it showed. And that’s when we realized how much we really liked it and the possibilities that it could take us.”

Springfield High School is known for sending lacrosse players to the collegiate level. The men’s team won a PIAA and PA State Championship in 2017, and the women’s team won a State Championship during Mastropietro and Schickling’s senior year.

They also served as the team’s two captains as they led their team to the 2019 PIAA Girls’ Lacrosse State Championship.

“We were closest at that point,” Mastropietro said. “We had to set the tone and I think it was cool to see her step up to that role and fill that role really well.”

They committed to Temple that season. Former Owl Bridget Whitaker, who is two years older than Mastropietro and Schickling, also played lacrosse at Springfield. While she was being recruited as a senior, the two sophomores caught the attention of Temple head coach Bonnie Rosen.

Rosen then invited them to Temple’s clinic during their junior year. They didn’t plan to attend the same school, but once they received the scholarship offer, Mastropietro knew the transition would be easier with Schickling by her side. After their first season, they became roommates.

Mastropietro and Schickling don’t allow their relationship to stop them from holding each accountable when one makes a mistake on the field. The two want to replicate the roles they played during their senior year of high school and win a title as seniors at Temple.

“It’s an easy type of friendship,” Mastropietro said. “It goes the same as lacrosse. I don’t need to tell them whether I’m in a bad mood or whatever. We’ve gotten to a point where we can tell how we feel and I appreciate that.”