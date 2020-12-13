Temple linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, one of the best players on the team but who has been hit by injuries the last two seasons, said he will be entering the transfer portal.
Graham-Mobley made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.
Contacted by The Inquirer, Graham-Mobley said he preferred not to make any comments at this time.
In 2019, Graham-Mobley saw extensive action despite playing on a linebacking unit that has three current NFL players, Shaun Bradley (Eagles), Chapelle Russell (Tampa Bay) and Sam Franklin (Carolina). He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the ninth game.
Graham-Mobley played in eight games in 2019 and had 36 tackles.
A product of Upper Merion High School, Graham-Mobley, was considered one of the top players in the American Athletic Conference heading into this season. But he suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain in the second game against South Florida.
In two games this season, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Graham-Mobley, had 19 tackles and one sack.
The NCAA isn’t counting this season on any football player’s eligibility, which will give Graham-Mobley another year to compete.
He is the fourth Temple player to enter the portal, joining running back Re’Mahn Davis, quarterback Anthony Russo, and kicker Will Mobley. Davis told The Inquirer that he will be attending Vanderbilt.
Temple has also received commitments from four transfers.
Former Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner said he would attend Temple as a graduate transfer.
Washington State defensive lineman Will Rodgers, who had eight career sacks, has also announced that he will play his final season of college football at Temple.
Two defensive backs with two years of eligibility remaining are also transferring to Temple, Antwain Walker from Northern Illinois and Keyshawn Paul from UConn.
Walker played for Temple coach Rod Carey in 2018 at Northern Illinois. Carey was the head coach for six seasons at Northern Illinois before going to Temple before the 2019 season,