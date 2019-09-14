A Temple loss would absolutely have been a special-teams loss, since there was also an offside call on the opening kickoff, then a kick out of bounds, and a punt return that turned into a fumble after the punt hit a Temple blocker before it got to the punt returner. You want more? There was a 34-yard missed field goal. A surprising decision to go for two on a conversion after a third-quarter score, so much game left to play and the math questionable. There was a holding call on a kickoff, a Maryland punt return for 55 yards.