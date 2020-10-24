Temple had to go for the first down on a 4th-and-8 from the Memphis 37 late in the third quarter, with the Owls down, 27-15. What showed great confidence was that Temple went deep on the play, and Jose Barbon got open. Even though the ball was underthrown, Memphis' John Broussard was called for pass interference. That gave the Owls a first down on a drive on which they would eventually score.