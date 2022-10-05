With a little more than a month away from the season-opener against Wagner, Temple’s men’s basketball team spoke this week to the media for the first time.

With more experience compared to last year’s squad that head coach Aaron McKie described as a “[high school] varsity team,” it’s tournament or bust for the 2022-23 Owls.

McKie is entering his fourth season as Temple’s head coach and feels as though he’s molded the roster to what he envisioned when he took over for Fran Dunphy in 2019.

“You look at the pieces now, we’ve got inside play, perimeter play, scoring. We’ve got size, athleticism, and physicality,” McKie said. “But the one thing I talked to all these guys about is the teams that win are the teams that defend, and I thought we took a step in that [direction].”

Temple added centers Kur Jongkuch and Jamille Reynolds from the transfer portal to a big man group McKie thought needed help since the middle of last season. Jongkuch – a graduate transfer from Northern Colorado – is an athletic, rim-running shot protector that will be looked to as Temple’s defensive anchor.

Ask them and both staff and players will say they are most excited about is the addition of Reynolds. The 6-foot 10-inch sophomore is a traditional, back-to-the-basket big man that uses his footwork and 285-pound frame to punish defenders on the low block. He transferred to Temple from the University of Central Florida in May and has impressed since his arrival.

“He’s a generational talent,” said guard Damian Dunn. “We see him do stuff every day in practice that I probably haven’t seen a big guy do ever in my life.”

In addition to those two guys, the Owls are getting guard Khalif Battle back from a foot injury that limited him to seven games in 2021. During those seven games, Battle averaged 21.4 points per game, enough to make the sophomore test the NBA Draft waters before returning to North Philly for what is presumed to be his final season.

Combine all that with another year of experience for sophomores Zach Hicks, Jahil White and Hysier Miller, and you get a team with high aspirations for 2022.

“Last year, with all of the obstacles that we had to face, we still were able to fight and finish in the top half of the conference,” McKie said. “That’s always been my goal to be at the top of the conference. With our experience and riding our defense, I think we could be right there in the conversation.”

White comes into 2022 healthier than he’s been during his college career after dealing with a shoulder injury throughout 2021. He also will be reunited with forward Taj Thweatt, a transfer from West Virginia. Thweatt and White have been close friends since they were in third grade and played high school ball together at New Jersey’s Wildwood Catholic Academy.

The two talked about playing their college ball together during their Wildwood days, but always as a “third option,” as White described it. Temple wasn’t Thweatt’s first stop after West Virginia as the sophomore spent a semester at Coastal Carolina before arriving on North Broad.

“Once he hit the portal again, it was one of my main priorities, one of his main priorities to get him there,” White said.

White told reporters that he spent the summer focusing on his three-point shooting, playmaking, and post-up game in an effort to diversify his game even more and slow things down for himself.

The combination of key contributors from last season and new faces eager ready to make an impact has lifted the spirits around Temple. The next time McKie and his players speak will be next Wednesday during The American conference’s Media Day for men’s and women’s basketball as the Owls gear up for Wagner in the season opener (Nov. 7, 7 p.m., ESPN+), followed by a Big Five test in Villanova four days later (Nov. 11, 7 p.m., ESPNU).