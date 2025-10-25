Jamal Mashburn Jr. selected by the Westchester Knicks in the 2025 NBA G League Draft

Former Temple guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. was selected eighth overall by the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, in the 2025 NBA G League Draft held in White Plains, N.Y., on Saturday.

Mashburn Jr., the son of former NBA All-Star forward Jamal Mashburn Sr., spent one season at Temple after playing three years at New Mexico under Richard Pitino. He also played his freshman year at Minnesota, also under Pitino.

His season at Temple started strong before being derailed by a toe injury in February.

Advertisement

Mashburn Jr. led the Owls with 22 points per game and started all 23 games before missing nine of Temple’s final 10, including its American Conference Tournament loss to Tulsa on March 13.

» READ MORE: Temple releases women’s and men’s nonconference basketball schedules

He provided a scoring punch for Temple after the departure of former guard Hysier Miller, scoring 20 or more points 16 times, including a career-high 34 in a double-overtime win over Charlotte.

Mashburn Jr. is Temple’s second player to sign an NBA contract this offseason. Former forward Steve Settle III signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Miami Heat and is expected to play for its G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, S.D.