Freshman Zach Hicks sank 10 three-pointers, a school record, and finished with a season-high 35 points as Temple easily defeated Delaware State, 85-48, Wednesday at the Liacouras Center.

Hicks broke the three-point record of nine, previously held by Johnny Miller and Rick Brunson.

Damian Dunn had 18 points and seven rebounds for Temple (7-5). Jeremiah Williams added nine assists and four blocks and Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Temple posted a season-high 23 assists. The Owls scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the hosts.

Myles Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-11), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Zach Kent added 12 points and John Stansbury had 11.

Temple returns to action Wednesday with a 9 p.m. Big 5 game at No. 23 Villanova.

» READ MORE: Temple-Drexel men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19