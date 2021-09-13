Temple University’s men’s soccer match against No. 1-ranked Georgetown University was postponed because of COVID-19 protocol issues within the Owls program, the athletic department announced Monday.

The Owls are 1-1-2 on the season and coming off a 2-1 Sept. 12 double-overtime loss against Villanova.

Temple has played opponents close to start its season. The Owls defeated Manhattan College 3-1 on Sept. 4 but put together two scoreless overtime ties against No. 10 Seton Hall (Aug. 26) and Rutgers (Aug. 30).

The Georgetown Hoyas are undefeated with five wins under their belt. The last time Temple played Georgetown was in 2019, when the Owls were shutout, 3-0.

The two schools will reschedule the match to be played at a later date.