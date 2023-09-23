Miami jumps out to a big lead and routs Temple in nonconference finale

Like the city of Philadelphia, there was dark cloud over Temple as it fell to No. 20 Miami, 41-9.

Miami (4-0) got off to a hot start with a 13-play, 82-yard touchdown drive and never looked back. Temple’s defense struggled to contain Miami’s 15th-ranked offense and allowed 543 total yards. Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke showed why he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation with 220 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Owls (2-2) did the opposite and struggled to get anything going offensively, outside of one touchdown drive before halftime. Quarterback E.J. Warner threw for 240 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

What we saw

The run game has always been a focal point of Stan Drayton’s offense. In last week’s 41-9 victory over Norfolk State, the Owls ran the ball effectively to the tune of 290 yards. On Saturday, however, the Owls struggled to replicate that success against the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the nation amassing 11 rushing yards.

Winning the turnover battle is important against any opponent, especially against the No. 20 team in the country. Temple lost that battle, turning the ball over three times.

Miami’s offensive line presented a tough matchup for the Owls on paper, and that proved to be the case. Drayton wanted his defensive line to step up this week, and that simply did not happen as Miami rushed for 323 yards.

“We just got to be assignment sound and in our gaps,” said safety Tywan Francis. “If we don’t do that, they’re going to take advantage of what we’re giving them.”

Breakthrough play

Miami gained control of the game on its opening drive with a 13-play 82-yard march. The Hurricanes went on to score 24 unanswered points and never gave the lead away.

“We got some young guys out there and they made some mistakes,” Drayton said. “They took full advantage of those mistakes.”

Up next

Temple begins American Athletic Conference play Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN +) in a prime-time date road date with Tulsa.