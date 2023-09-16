Temple tackles Norfolk State, 41-9, behind a monster day from true freshman Joquez Smith

For the second week in a row, the bright spot within Temple football arrived via a true freshman.

This time, however, the performance of Joquez Smith fueled a comfortable 41-9 win over FCS opponent Norfolk State to get the Owls back over the .500 mark at 2-1.

Smith led all rushers with 15 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. It was the most rushing yards in a game by a freshman since Re’Mahn Davis in 2019.

As a whole, Temple had its best rushing performance of the season with 41 carries for 290 yards with four touchdowns on the ground. Coming into this game, the Owls had 129 rushing yards combined into the first two games of the season but took full advantage of a Spartans run defense that entered giving up 280 yards rushing per game.

“Pretty much from the beginning [coaches] have been telling me to be ready, said Smith. “So when my number got called, I was ready.”

Defensively, Florida transfer Diwun Black had one sack and three tackles for loss. With Layton Jordan being ejected in the first quarter after a targeting penalty, Black was the lone Owl who consistently was in the Spartan backfield causing issues all afternoon.

What we saw

After a touchdown on Temple’s first drive and after a red zone fumble by Edward Saydee on the second drive, the Owls came back on the third drive with a score. The big play in the drive was a conversion on fourth-and-3 at midfield on another wheel route out of the backfield but this time it was to Darvon Hubbard for a 32-yard catch. Backup quarterback Quincy Patterson finished off the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak into the endzone.

Smith topped off his day with a 51-yard rushing touchdown.

The run game continued to roll behind Darvon Hubbard’s 21-yard touchdown late in the first half. Then, late in the third quarter, Temple executed a drive in which they converted three fourth downs including a fourth-and-3, which was converted on a 20-yard pass to David Martin-Robinson. The drive was capped off by another rushing touchdown for Patterson which was his second of the day — and third of the season.

Breakthrough play

After struggling to come out of the gate fast this season, the Owls made a statement on the game’s opening drive. The drive kicked into high gear with two passes from Warner to Zae Baines for 49 yards which put the Owls in the red zone.

The Owls then found the endzone on a 10-yard reception by Smith, the first touchdown of his college career.

“That was harped on all week long,” Drayton said in regards to more uptempo play. “We have not gotten off to a good start all year and we told the players in the hotel today, if we win that coin toss, we’re gonna take the football and put that pressure on the offense to see if they can take it wherever the ball is and see if they can get the ball in the endzone. It was good to see them achieve that.”

Up next

No. 22 Miami is next up for Temple in a return to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN2). The Hurricanes enter at 3-0 highlighted by an impressive Week 2 win against Texas A&M.