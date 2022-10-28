Looking to end its three-game losing streak, Temple heads to Annapolis, Md. for a Saturday afternoon showdown against Navy.

Navy (2-5, 2-3 American Athletic Conference) will be playing with high energy and emotion as it’s Senior Day for the Midshipmen.. On Monday, Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo mentioned how hard the Naval Academy and its prep school were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to many players in the class of 2023 withdrawing from the program.

“Any senior that is still here is a tough person,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve got to find a way to get this W for the seniors.”

For Temple (2-5, 0-3 The American), practice this week has been different than other weeks. Head coach Stan Drayton has been away with flu-like symptoms, leaving Everett Withers, Temple’s chief of football staff, to handle his responsibilities.

Withers does have experience as a head coach at James Madison and Texas State. If Drayton can’t be there for his team, Withers won’t be in unfamiliar territory on the sidelines.

Keys to victory

Temple is coming off a loss to Tulsa (3-4, 1-2 The American) in which it allowed 299 rushing yards, including 231 yards to running back Deneric Prince. Much of that came once the Golden Hurricane began going no-huddle and emphasizing running the ball between the tackles, the two concepts that Temple’s defense has struggled against this season.

With Navy being a triple-option offense, Temple will be in for another long day of stopping the run. Both Drayton and Withers have pointed out that Temple’s front seven has problems with gap discipline and missing assignments, two things that will set a team back early against the triple-option if they can’t get a hand on it.

» READ MORE: Temple’s pass rush a bright spot in its latest loss

Players to watch

Defensive linemen Layton Jordan and Darian Varner have performed at first-team all-conference levels for Temple this season. The two rank second and third respectively in the conference in tackles and tackles for loss, with linebacker Jordan Magee ranking fifth in both categories. The linemen are also tied for second in the conference in sacks with 6.5 apiece.

Jordan also has two interceptions on the season, returning both for touchdowns. Against Navy though, he and Varner might not have more than a handful of opportunities to rush the quarterback. They, with the help of Magee’s linebacker unit, will have to dedicate themselves to filling gaps and preventing explosive plays.

At Navy, running back Daba Fofana ranks sixth in The American conference in rushing yards, with four rushing TDs. Quarterback Tai Lavatai is tied for seventh in the conference in rushing touchdowns with five.

The two have a history

The two programs are deadlocked at eight wins each in the all-series, with Navy winning the last two matchups.

They said it

“In a normal game, there’s somewhere between 11 and 13 possessions. When you play [Navy], you might get nine or 10. So you’ve got to be very, very intentional when you have the ball.”

— Temple football chief of staff Everett Withers

Looking down the line

Temple returns to Lincoln Financial Field for a matchup against South Florida (1-6, 0-3) next Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, predictions: Grab big points with Nittany Lions