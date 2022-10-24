Through seven games, Temple (2-5) has developed a strong pass rush group under first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot. The Owls’ pressure against Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was one of the positive developments in a 27-16 loss to the Golden Hurricane Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Outside linebacker Layton Jordan, who is tied for 10th in the FBS with 6.5 sacks and finished Friday’s game with two sacks, has consistently rushed the quarterback this season. After two games without a sack, Jordan resurfaced when he returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown to end Tulsa’s first drive of the game.

“[The] RPO was a big thing that we had to stop because they were a good team…,” Jordan said. “Coach [DJ] Eliot was harping on, ‘If you get a flat route, jump it….’ As soon as I saw the flat route, I turned my head a little bit just to see where the ball was coming. I jumped it and it just fell in my hands. And I just went to the end zone.”

Defensive lineman Darian Varner also disrupted the game with a career-high 3.5 sacks. Varner, who earned a single-digit this offseason, is tied with Jordan at 10th in the FBS with 6.5 sacks this fall.

Varner brings different attributes to the dynamic duo that helps buoy Temple’s front seven. In the Owls new 3-4 scheme, he is capable of moving around the defensive line.

“I think Darian [Varner] has done a really nice job of being kind of the swiss army knife for us,” said chief of staff Everett Withers, who replaced first-year coach Stan Drayton at Monday’s press conference who was out with flu-like-symptoms. “He has done a nice job of being able to play inside in a three technique and also being on the edge in a five technique or a nine technique, rushing on the edge.”

Varner, who is 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, has emerged after showing flashes and finishing with three sacks last season.

“I would say coach [Antoine] Smith,” Varner said when asked who he credits for his development. “All he preaches to me is we are going to double what happened last season. We are going to flip it around, turn it around. That is exactly what he did.”

Jordan and Varner are supported by a group of teammates who can also get after AAC quarterbacks with five games left.

In the fourth quarter, linebacker Yvandy Rigby, who finished with a career-high 12 tackles, sacked Brin for a loss of four with a little over three minutes left in the game. Rigby’s pivotal sack gave Temple another chance to score as they trailed the Golden Hurricane 24-16, but the offense failed to pick up a first down after four straight incompletions.

“[Yvandy] Rigby has a series where he gets a tackle for loss and two plays in a row,” Drayton said after Saturday’s game, “where he is making a play to give our offense a chance to get the ball the back.”

The defense has stood out at times, but the Owls have struggled to stop the run. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Tulsa running back Deneric Prince, who posted a career-high 231 yards combined, ran for an 84-yard touchdown to give the Golden Hurricane a 24-10 lead.

On average, the Owls’ defense gives up 4.3 yards per rush attempt. Temple plays Navy on Saturday in an AAC conference matchup. It will be a challenge as the Midshipmen run a triple-option offense and produce 4.3 yards per rush.

“We just got to clean up the little things for us to execute great, for us to take it to the next level,” Jordan said. “We are doing all the big things right, we just got to do the little things.”