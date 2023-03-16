Nick Jourdain is the latest Temple player to enter the NCAA transfer portal

Temple forward Nick Jourdain has also entered the transfer portal. He is the fourth player to enter the portal since former head coach Aaron McKie stepped down on Monday.

Jourdain averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. Over the last two years, Jourdain emerged as a solid bench player. His 35 blocks energized Temple’s fifth-ranked defense in the American Athletic Conference.

He joins former Temple teammates Khalif Battle, Jamille Reynolds and Hysier Miller in the transfer portal. Battle, who transferred to Temple from Butler in 2020, averaged 17.9 points per game and ranked fourth in scoring in the American Athletic Conference this season. Reynolds transferred to Temple in 2022 from Central Florida and averaged 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Owls. Miller, who played at Neumann-Goretti, averaged 8.6 points on 36.9% shooting.

As Temple searches for a new head coach, more players from the 2022-2023 roster might leave the program.