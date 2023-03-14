Temple guard Khalif Battle enters the NCAA transfer portal

Temple guard Khalif Battle has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The news, first reported by the Stadium, is the latest since it was originally reported that Battle left the program in February, a source told the Inquirer.

Battle, who transferred to Temple from Butler in 2020, averaged 17.9 points per game and ranked fourth in scoring in the American Athletic Conference this season. Prior to the Wichita State loss on Feb. 16, he had scored more than 20 points in five consecutive games. Battle was benched against the Shockers after going 0-for-4 from the floor. He was not around the team for the last five games, including an 84-54 loss to Cincinnati in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament.

On March 2, ahead of the Owls’ regular-season finale against Tulane, former Temple head coach Aaron McKie, who stepped down from his position on Monday told reporters in reference to Battle that “We’re just moving on. We’re just going with the guys that we got.”

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Battle was a preseason All-AAC selection. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points per game through seven games before suffering a season-ending left foot injury. He made an instant impact on offense and put together some memorable moments, including a 26-point performance in a 76-71 loss to USC at the Liacouras Center in 2021.

