Former Temple men’s hoops forward Nick Jourdain joins conference foe, Memphis

Former Temple men’s basketball forward Nick Jourdain will transfer to conference-rival Memphis.

Following some speculation, Jourdain officially announced the news later via social media on Thursday.

Jourdain entered the transfer portal, along with five other teammates, after former men’s head coach Aaron McKie and Temple parted ways earlier this month. While in the portal, it’s said Jourdain heard from Temple, Memphis, and Rhode Island among others. At this time, Jourdain is the only former Temple player to land since the exodus following McKie’s exit.

At Temple, Jourdain averaged 5.16 points, 3.86 rebounds, and 1.18 blocks per game. Jourdain will have two years of eligibility remaining at Memphis.

The sophomore originally came to Temple as a freshman after his former AAU teammate with the New Jersey Starz, Khalif Battle, helped to put him on the radar of McKie’s coaching staff.

