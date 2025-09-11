Here’s how a hot mic gave Temple even more motivation ahead of its game against No. 13 Oklahoma

The Temple football team is off to its hottest start since 2019; the Owls are 2-0 for the first time in six seasons while piling points on the scoreboard. They have scored 97 points in two games while the defense has only allowed 17.

However, ahead of Saturday’s massive matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma at Lincoln Financial Field (noon, ESPN2), some of the media covering the Sooners were less than impressed with Temple’s start.

Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables spoke to the media on Tuesday about the upcoming game and gave Temple praise for its improvement.

“Their ability to execute at a really high level offensively and defensively, just giving up under 10 points a game on defense and averaging close to 50 points a game on offense,” Venables said about the Owls. “They’ve done a remarkable job in a very short window of the last several months since they got to campus.”

Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle seemingly echoed Venable’s statement. He spoke about the Owls’ defense, most notably linebacker Cam’ron Stewart, who leads the team with three sacks. Though he only acknowledged Stewart by his number because he blanked on his name.

However, following those remarks, neither Venables or the staff appeared to be publicly asked about Temple. Additionally, during the press conference, reporters were caught on a hot mic discussing coming to Lincoln Financial Field and the expected attendance.

“It’ll be like coming to a high school game,” a person can be heard saying.

Another reporter said the game’s atmosphere would essentially be “a weird bowl game.” Before long, the conversation turned into how low attendance at Lincoln Financial Field would be, considering some sections of the field are not being sold.

Since 2019, Temple’s average attendance (29,459) has declined year by year. That number dropped to 21,464 during the 2021 campaign and then again to 17,277 in 2022. Now, the program’s attendance has been meandering in the 13,000s for the last two seasons, according to recent data compiled by D1ticker.com.

Even when marketable opponents have traveled to the Linc, the popularity has remained difficult enough to garner a crowd. When Miami (Fla.) traveled to Philadelphia in 2023, a little more than 17,000 fans watched the game on a rainy Saturday afternoon. And when Army played Temple in a primetime game last season, only 13,255 fans showed up. The last time Temple drew 20,000 fans for a game that wasn’t homecoming was Sept. 25, 2021, when the Owls defeated Wagner.

Requests for comment from university athletics regarding the number of tickets that have been sold for Saturday’s game went unreturned at the time of this report. Mid-morning on Thursday, Temple’s ticket office sent out a reminder to its email list that tickets are still available for Saturday’s game.

’Let’s go at these guys’

In regards to the hot mic slip-up, Keeler and the rest of the team are taking it as motivation.

“You don’t understand, there’s a different energy in our building right now,” Keeler told 97.5 The Fanatic host Ray Dunne. “Just a real positive, let’s go at these guys, we can do this sort of mentality. The type of energy they are getting is one of ‘Where is Temple again? What level of football do they play?’”

Oklahoma came away with a 51-3 win last season, but there has been a noticeable shift in Edberg-Olson Hall this season. Keeler has been committed to changing the culture, while going back to the program’s roots with Al Golden and Matt Rhule, an era when the program flourished.

Golden revived the program in the mid-2000s and helped secure Temple’s first winning season since 1990.

Rhule continued the foundation Golden laid, winning 28 games in four seasons. The Owls secured 10 wins each during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and won the then-American Athletic Conference in 2016.

Temple gets its first real test of the season against the Sooners after its two wins have come against Massachusetts and Howard. While the expectation from oddsmakers — who currently have the Owls as 21.5 point underdogs — is that Temple will be handed its first loss under Keeler, the team doesn’t see it as an automatic loss.

“I think when people went through their schedule, looking at the number of wins, I’m sure Temple was just a simple ‘check that one off,’” Keeler said. “I don’t think we see it that way.”

