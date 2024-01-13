Temple women look to build momentum after strong start to in-conference play

Temple’s midwest road trip which featured victories over Tulsa and Wichita State, was capped off by head coach Diane Richardson’s 100th career win.

“I couldn’t have done it without my staff,” Richardson said. “I didn’t even know that it was 100 until they started throwing stuff at me. But I’m happy. I’m glad we accomplished that and I’m really proud of my squad.”

Of her 100 victories, 80 of them came over her five seasons at Towson. The rest have come at Temple.

Richardson made her mark at Towson in her second year with the program, and she is trying to do the same at Temple. After a 9-21 first year at Towson, Richardson followed it up with a 20-13 season and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

After an 11-18 season for Temple last year, the Owls have already amassed nine wins (9-7)and are currently 3-1 in conference play. On Sunday, they’ll search for win No. 10 and their fourth in-conference when they host Memphis on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN+). The Tigers are currently winless in conference play.

Advertisement

On a recent midwest trip, the Owls beat Tulsa by 10 points and followed it with their strongest performance of the season in a 23-point win against Wichita State.

“Everybody played well,” Richardson said. “We’re excited about our trip out to the Midwest. I’m just excited.”

» READ MORE: Adam Fisher’s tough task at Temple was on full display Wednesday night

What stood out for the Owls was their defense, which allowed 48 points to Tulsa and 49 points to Wichita State.

The Owls did turn over the ball 25 times against the Shockers, but they only allowed five points off those turnovers.

“That’s another thing we’ve been talking about not getting your heads down,” Richardson said. “If you make a mistake, I’m gonna be there to dap you up and say it’s okay. We did turn the ball over but we did sprint back and play good.”

All of this success has been without leading scorer Tiarra East, who is dealing with a foot injury. Richardson said postgame after the win over the Shockers that East should be good to go on Sunday.

» READ MORE: Brendan Hausen is on a shooting roll for Villanova as Big East schedule heats up

Temple is currently one of five teams in the American Athletic Conference with only one loss in the conference. Only two teams still remain undefeated in the conference, Charlotte and Rice. The Owls will host Charlotte on Jan. 21.