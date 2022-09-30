After freshman quarterback E.J. Warner regathered his poise and delivered a strong second half to help Temple beat UMass 28-0 last weekend, the Owls (2-2) look to bring that momentum on the road Saturday, when they open conference play against Memphis (noon, ESPNU).

Warner threw two interceptions against UMass, but put those mistakes behind him to make a signature 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonicas Sanders in the fourth quarter to cap off Temple’s scoring. However, Warner needs to receive stronger protection and limit his turnovers if the Owls want a good shot at beating the Tigers (3-1).

“We have goals within our conference,” first-year coach Stan Drayton said. “At some point, we want to win a conference championship. This is something that will always be a goal of Temple football.”

Keys to victory

The strength of Temple’s roster is in its defense. The Owls’ has only given up 267.5 yards per game, which ranks second in the American Athletic Conference. Those numbers are impressive, especially after last season’s defensive collapse where Temple gave up more than 40 points five different times.

New defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot has maximized the defensive talent on Temple’s roster.

“He’s got our defense in a situation to play really good football,” Drayton said about Eliot’s impact. “There are a lot of guys that are playing without hesitation and that is what I want.”

The Tigers’ high-powered offense has scored 44 points in back-to-back games against North Texas and Arkansas State. Additionally, Memphis presents a tough test with Seth Henigan at quarterback.

Henigan is capable of picking apart defenses with his arm, completing 81-of-121 passes for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns this season. To win this game, Temple’s pass rush needs to get after Henigan to make him uncomfortable from the pocket.

Keep an eye on...

Freshman wide receiver Ian Stewart’s playmaking ability is a positive development for Temple’s offense. Stewart has caught seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns, using his 6-foot-3 frame to get open. He can create potential matchup problems on smaller corners inside of the 20, and his long-term potential bodes well for Warner.

These two have a history

Temple has won four of the last seven games against Memphis, including a 34-31 win over the Tigers in 2021.

They said it

“They pretty much look the same,” outside linebacker Layton Jordan said about the Tigers’ offense compared to last season. “They just got a good quarterback that knows how to situate the pocket. So we just have to get after him.”

Up next

Following Memphis, Temple has a bye week before they are scheduled to face Central Florida in a pivotal Thursday night conference matchup on Oct. 13 (7 p.m., ESPN, 97.5-FM The Fanatic).