Former Temple hoops great Khalif Wyatt latest addition to the Owls coaching staff

Temple basketball has added former Owls great Khalif Wyatt to the staff as the program’s director of player development.

Wyatt, joins head coach Adam Fisher’s staff coming off an assistant coaching role with the men’s basketball program at West Chester last season. Wyatt, a Norristown native, is a former Big 5 and Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and is still the all-time leader alongside Lynn Greer for the most 30-point games in a season (seven).

Wyatt’s professional career spanned stops in China, the Philippines, and Israel, the latter being a two-time All-Star of the Israeli League (2016, 2018) and was a first-team selection as well (2015, 2016).

“Today is a great day for Temple basketball,” said Fisher. “It is so great to bring Khalif and his family back to Temple and be a part of our coaching staff. Khalif is going to be a great role model for our student-athletes on and off the court. He understands the pride it takes to wear the Cherry and White and brings a winning mentality to our program.

Wyatt is the latest among a staff that includes, Chris Clark, Michael Huger, Bobby Jordan and Camren Wynter, the latter who joined Fisher’s staff last month as a special assistant to the head coach. Jordan and Clark are Philly natives with Jordan, a Northeast Philly native and former Drexel and Roman Catholic alum, while Clark played at Temple in addition to St. Joe’s Prep.