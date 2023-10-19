Temple hoops great Lynn Greer named chief of staff for Owls men’s basketball program

Temple basketball coach Adam Fisher added more Philly to his coaching corps with the announcement Thursday that Owls legend and Southwest Philly native Lynn Greer will join the program as its chief of staff.

Greer, who ranks as the second all-time leading scorer for Temple’s program, will return to help “Coach Fisher push the program forward every day,” he said in a statement.

» READ MORE: When it comes to heritage, Philly has a living embodiment in Lynn Greer III joining St. Joseph’s

As only one of four Owls to score 2,000 career points, Greer exemplifies motivation. As a 6-foot-1 guard out of Engineering and Science High School, Greer still holds a number of Temple records and was named MVP of the Big 5 following his 2001-02 senior season when he averaged 23.2 points.

Greer, 43, also had a professional career that lasted 13 seasons, including a season in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks. His son, Lynn Greer III, is keeping their brand of basketball in the Big 5 family as a star guard heading into his junior year at St. Joseph’s. Greer’s father, Lynn Greer, Sr., was the original hoops prodigy, playing in both the ABA and NBA in the 1970s.

» READ MORE: The Greer family's place in basketball lore was born here in Philly

“I am excited to bring Lynn and his family back to Temple University as our chief of staff,” said Fisher. “Lynn’s success as a player and the impact he has had on the Temple and Philadelphia community is a great reminder for our players the impact Temple will have on their lives beyond basketball.”

Greer joins fellow Temple basketball alum Chris Clark and former Drexel player Bobby Jordan as the Philadelphia representatives for Fisher, who replaced longtime coach Aaron McKie after he stepped down in March.