With the Owls trailing 76-74, De’Vondre Perry stood wide-open in the corner and calmly knocked down a three with 34 seconds left to give the Owls a one-point lead. But he was not to be the hero. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left, and with 4 seconds left, Nate Pierre-Louis was frozen in the air by Miami guard Chris Lykes and fouled him. Lykes knocked down both free throws to give the Hurricanes the lead, and Quinton Rose missed a three-pointer as Miami escaped with the win.