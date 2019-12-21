All Jake Forrester could do was shake his head as he trudged to the full-team huddle. After a turnover and a foul on the ensuing bucket, Temple called a timeout with 15:30 to play, set to face its largest deficit of the season of 14 points to Rider of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Owls needed a wake-up call, and an emphatic Aaron McKie grabbed the team’s attention in the huddle.
The message was well-received. Senior point guard Alani Moore hit a three off the break. Senior wing Quinton Rose finished an emphatic dunk in transition and then lobbed it to junior guard Dre Perry, just back from locker room after taking an elbow to the face, for a dunk of his own on the next possession.
The once sleepy Liacouras Center was rocking as that turning point turned into a 21-0 Temple run en route to a 78-66 victory.
Temple (8-3) played another sloppy first half and was unable to find any offensive consistency. Rider (7-3), featuring eight Philadelphia-area players, took advantage and shot the lights out. The Broncs made four of their last five threes, shooting 7-of-14 in the first half from beyond the arc, and closed out the first half on a 13-5 run. Temple flipped the game on its head in the second half and survived a possible upset.
After shooting 50% from three in the first half, Rider made just one of its 10 three-point attempts in the second half. In Temple’s 21-0 run, the Broncs turned the ball over three times and missed 10 consecutive shots. Rider put up plenty of shots but finished shooting 32.9% from the field (24-of-73).
Alani Moore, who hit crucial shots in Temple’s comeback, finished with a team-high 15 points and was 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. It was his highest scoring game since he scored. 22 points in Temple’s close loss to Maryland.
Perry exited the game early in the fist half after making an impressive block on Rider’s Dimencio Vaughn and taking his elbow to the face. McKie said after the game that Perry’s tooth went through his lip. With bandages and a mouthguard on his face, Perry came back in the second half and made two threes, an alley-oop dunk, and recorded two blocks.
“Dre’s probably one of our toughest dudes on our team. There’s never a doubt in my mind that he’s going to fight for us.. Everybody on this team knew he was going to come back and play,” — Temple point guard Alani Moore
“I like being the bully. And I told the guys at halftime that they’re pushing us around. We’ve got to fight back. And I think we did a good job of fighting back." — Temple head coach Aaron McKie
After starting each game this season, junior center Justyn Hamilton was healthy but did not play against Rider. Temple started Jake Forrester, who was dominant in the first half offensively and finished with 14 points and four rebounds while shooting 7-of-9 from the field. Forrester will likely start at center going forward, but the Owls also saw great production from redshirt freshman Arashma Parks, who grabbed three offensive rebounds and scored six important second-half points. Hamilton’s fight for minutes just got surprisingly more difficult.
Josh Pierre-Louis served as the spark plug off the bench that Temple has expected him to be. He knocked down five of eight attempted shots, including two threes, in a 12-point afternoon. His steal and layup capped the 21-0 run and he showed off his quickness in a couple plays he took straight to the basket. When Temple is sloppy offensively, he is able to open up some scoring avenues.