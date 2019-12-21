Temple (8-3) played another sloppy first half and was unable to find any offensive consistency. Rider (7-3), featuring eight Philadelphia-area players, took advantage and shot the lights out. The Broncs made four of their last five threes, shooting 7-of-14 in the first half from beyond the arc, and closed out the first half on a 13-5 run. Temple flipped the game on its head in the second half and survived a possible upset.