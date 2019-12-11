Jake Forrester floated. He had just checked into the game minutes into the first half and within seconds, he received a pass in transition and leaped through contact toward the rim for an electrifying dunk. While the Indiana transfer yelled toward the student section, guard Nate Pierre-Louis jogged backward to get set for defense and laughed in the direction of St. Joseph’s Ryan Daly, as if to say, “This is going to be a long night for you.”