Jake Forrester floated. He had just checked into the game minutes into the first half and within seconds, he received a pass in transition and leaped through contact toward the rim for an electrifying dunk. While the Indiana transfer yelled toward the student section, guard Nate Pierre-Louis jogged backward to get set for defense and laughed in the direction of St. Joseph’s Ryan Daly, as if to say, “This is going to be a long night for you.”
If that was the intention, Pierre-Louis was right. Temple dominated St. Joseph’s, 108-61, Tuesday at the Liacouras Center. The Owls scored 100 points in a game for the first time in seven seasons.
Forrester added two more dunks in the first half, part of a team-high 17 points in the win, and Pierre-Louis either yelled in Forrester’s face or pushed him in the chest to hype him up each time. On the other end of the floor, Pierre-Louis took on Daly, fresh off a 32-point performance at Villanova, and held him to two points.
Following Temple’s worst three-point shooting performance in six seasons, five Owls connected from beyond the arc as they shot 8-of-15 (53%) from three and 41-of-66 (62%) from the field. After a mistake-riddled loss to Missouri on Saturday, Temple looked like a confident, dynamic bunch that could score at will, with pestering defense turning into flurries of highlight-reel dunks and open looks.
Daly shot 1-of-8 from the floor as Pierre-Louis, sporting athletic goggles for the first time, stayed locked on him and picked up 12 points himself. Daly checked out of the game with 11 minutes to play and did not take the floor again. Myles Douglas carried the load for the Hawks with 14 points while Anthony Longpre added 12.