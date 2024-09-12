Temple releases nonconference men’s and women’s basketball schedules for 2024-25

Temple men’s and women’s basketball’s nonconference schedules for the 2024-25 season were released in an announcement from the athletic department Thursday afternoon.

The Owls will kick things off with a Nov. 4 doubleheader at the Liacouras Center. The men will play Sacred Heart, while the women will face Richmond. In all, the men have 13 nonconference games, and the women have 12.

Advertisement

The men then travel to Trenton, N.J., to take on Monmouth in the Jersey Jam on Nov. 8, followed by a road contest against Boston College and two games at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off against Florida State and UMass on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

Temple’s two pod games in the Big 5 Classic are a home game against Drexel on Nov. 12 and a road game against La Salle on Nov. 30. The Owls took down the Explorers in triple overtime last season to punch their ticket to the Big 5 Classic championship game.

» READ MORE: Big 5 to add women’s triple-header to 2024-25 season; men’s event returning to Wells Fargo Center

This year’s men’s Big 5 Classic championship will be on Dec. 7 at the Wells Fargo Center. Temple will face Villanova, St. Joseph’s, or Penn, depending on each team’s success in pod games. The inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic will be Dec. 6 at Villanova’s Finneran Pavilion.

The rest of the men’s nonconference schedule includes home games against Division II Holy Family on Dec. 10, Davidson on Dec. 18, and Buffalo on Dec. 29. The Owls also will battle Hofstra on the road on Dec. 15 and Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 21 in Springfield, Mass.

The women’s schedule includes home games against Princeton (Nov. 26) and West Virginia (Dec. 14) and road games against Delaware (Nov. 12), Virginia Commonwealth (Nov. 15), and Georgetown (Nov. 19). Temple will play Xavier and Cal or Fordham on Dec. 21 and 22 in the Raising the B.A.R Invitational in Berkeley, Calif. The Owls also will face Big 5 foes Drexel (Nov. 23, at home) and La Salle (Dec. 1, road).

Both teams’ conference schedules will be released at a later date.