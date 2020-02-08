Temple showed its first sign of life on Saturday afternoon with just more than 10 minutes to play in regulation. The Owls held SMU scoreless for nearly five minutes while embarking on a 12-0 run, capped by Pierre-Louis’ second three to make it a 3-point game. Scott hit a flurry of clutch jumpers to keep Temple close when the Mustangs started scoring again, and Moore’s three gave Temple its first lead with less than a minute to play.