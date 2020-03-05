Quinton Rose, who was 4-of-14 from the field, was the only Owl in double figures with a team-high 15 points. Rose, the AAC’s all-time leading scorer at 1,841 career points, received a standing ovation as he checked out of his last Temple home game. With one regular-season game left against conference-contender Cincinnati, the Owls can finish anywhere from the eighth to the 11th seed in the AAC tournament.