Temple needed to find a different way to win Friday night at Cincinnati. Its leading scorer, Damian Dunn, was held scoreless for the first time in his career.
Four Owls reach double figures in scoring, but they found themselves playing catch up. Temple was down seven with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining. The Owls made a late run with shooting and free throws, but they ran out of time in a 71-69 loss to the Bearcats (6-7, 4-4 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference match.
Fouls haunted Temple similar to its 70-67 loss at Wichita State. Down by two with a minute to play, Khalif Battle bumped Mason Madsen and was called for a foul. Madsen made 1-of-2 free throws. Temple (4-8, 3-8 AAC) was down three on the ensuing possession when Battle was called for an offensive foul.
Brendan Barry was off to a hot start this season until the scouting report on Temple’s best shooter made its way around the conference. In his first three conference games, he made 13 threes and scored 43 points. In the next seven games, he made six threes and scored 24 points.
Temple coach Aaron McKie talked about getting Barry open more, and it finally happened on Friday. After he started 1 of 6 from the field, Barry finished with a team-high 17 points and made three three-pointers.
Jeremiah Williams (16 points), Battle (11) and De’Vondre Perry (10) joined Barry in double figures.
It was Temple’s third consecutive one-possession loss. This game, Dunn and his 15 points per game were on the bench in a white T-shirt. He was limited to 12 minutes due to a knee injury suffered early in the first half.